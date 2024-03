Mrazek will start Tuesday at home against Anaheim, per Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

Mrazek allowed four goals on 26 shots in last start against Washington on Saturday. The 32-year-old has quietly had a solid year for Chicago, recording a .905 save percentage in 44 games played. He will have a favorable matchup tonight against the Ducks who average 2.59 goals per game, which is third worst in the league.