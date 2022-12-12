Mrazek (groin) will start Tuesday's home game against Washington, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Mrazek had been out since Dec. 3 due to a groin injury. He has a 2-5-1 record this season with a 4.05 GAA and an .884 save percentage in nine appearances. Mrazek has gone 0-2-0 on home ice this year, having allowed 13 goals on 94 shots in three outings. The Capitals rank 26th in the league with 2.90 goals per game.