Mrazek will guard the home net Sunday against the Flames, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Mrazek has lost his last three starts, struggling to an .847 save percentage in that span. He'll look to get back on track against a Flames team that's won three of their last four games, scoring 17 goals in that span. Overall, Mrazek is 9-13-1 this season with a .903 save percentage and 3.27 GAA.