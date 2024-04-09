Mrazek will start Wednesday on the road against St. Louis, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Mrazek had his best start of the season on Saturday, stopping 42 of 44 shots in a 3-2 win against Dallas. The 32-year-old has quietly had a solid season as well, recording a .908 save percentage and 1500 saves. He will look to finish off the year on a good note as the Blackhawks have five games left.