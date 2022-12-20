Mrazek will guard the home goal Wednesday versus Nashville, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Mrazek has lost his past outings, having allowed 10 goals on 51 shots. He has a 2-7-1 record this season with a 4.24 GAA and an .872 save percentage in 11 appearances. Nashville ranks 29th in the NHL this year with 2.47 goals per game.
