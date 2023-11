Mrazek will be between the home pipes versus Tampa Bay on Thursday, per Blackhawks' beat writer Greg Boysen.

Mrazek is 4-3-0 with a 2.84 GAA and .921 save percentage in eight appearances this season. He stopped 30 shots in a 5-3 road win over Tampa Bay a week ago and will be going for his fourth straight win. The Lightning are averaging 3.31 goals per game this season.