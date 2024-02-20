Mrazek stopped 36 of 41 shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Mrazek gave up the first four goals of the game, and the Blackhawks were unable to cover that damage. The 32-year-old has just three wins over his last 10 outings, though the five goals he allowed Monday were the most he's given up in any game in that span. Overall, Mrazek is at 13-22-2 with a 2.99 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 39 outings, matching his total of games play from all of last season. The Blackhawks are back at home against the Flyers on Wednesday.