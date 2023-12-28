Mrazek stopped 37 of 38 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.

Mrazek limited the damage to a Morgan Barron tally in the second period. This was the third time in his last seven starts that Mrazek gave up one goal or fewer. The 31-year-old improved to 9-11-0 with a 2.98 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 22 appearances. He's vastly outplayed Arvid Soderblom, but Mrazek's injury history has likely played a part in the Blackhawks generally avoiding having him play in more than three games in a row. The Blackhawks' next two games are in Dallas on Friday and Sunday.