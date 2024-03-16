Mrazek stopped 22 of 23 shots in Friday's 5-0 loss to the Kings.

Arvid Soderblom was pulled after 14:19, having allowed four goals on 14 shots. Mrazek did much better in relief, though the Kings let off the gas pedal a little bit. The veteran goalie has allowed a decent seven goals on 78 shots over his last three outings. He remains at 14-25-4 on the year with a 3.05 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 56 appearances. The Blackhawks have a more favorable matchup ahead when they host the Sharks on Sunday.