Mrazek stopped 37 of 38 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout victory over the Sharks.

Mrazek held San Jose off the board until Ryan Carpenter's tally 5:13 into the third period that tied the game 1-1. The 31-year-old netminder would ultimately hang on in a nine-round shootout, snapping a three-game losing skid. Despite dropping his previous three starts, Mrazek has now held opponents to just seven goals over his last four outings. He improved to 11-16-1 with a .907 save percentage and 3.04 GAA this season.