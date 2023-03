Mrazek (groin) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Capitals, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mrazek traveled to D.C. to join the Blackhawks, suggesting he could be ready to return sooner rather than later, but he'll nonetheless miss a fourth straight game with his groin issue. With Mrazek still on the shelf, Anton Khudobin is set to get the start against the Capitals.