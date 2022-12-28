Mrazek stopped 46 of 49 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Hurricanes.

Mrazek held his own against a barrage of Carolina shots, but Chicago couldn't solve Antti Raanta on the other end as they were shutout 3-0. The loss is Mrazek's third in a row as he falls to 2-9-1 with a .881 save percentage. The 30-year-old netminder should split starting duties with Alex Stalock going forward though neither should be counted on for fantasy purposes behind the last-place Blackhawks.