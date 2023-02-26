Mrazek stopped 45 of 48 shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Mrazek has won three straight outings, all of which have gone beyond regulation. He put on a show in this one, and he even earned an assist (his second of the season) on a Max Domi tally in the third period. Mrazek is up to 8-15-2 with a 3.81 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 27 starts, though he's definitely been trending in the right direction lately. His success may be more difficult to sustain if the Blackhawks ultimately trade the likes of Domi, Patrick Kane and Sam Lafferty before Friday's deadline.