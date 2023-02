Mrazek kicked out 37 of 42 shots in a 5-2 loss to Toronto on Wednesday.

Mrazek was beaten three times in the first period and twice in the second frame. He dropped to 5-15-2 with a 4.00 GAA and an .884 save percentage in 24 games this season. Mrazek has now lost his last six outings while surrendering 24 goals over that stretch.