Mrazek gave up six goals on 24 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Kings.

The Kings didn't play well in the first period, but they made up for it over the last 40 minutes, sending Mrazek to his first loss in four appearances. The 32-year-old goalie has had some rough outings behind a shoddy defense, but this was just the second time all year he's given up a half-dozen goals. The veteran dropped to 15-26-4 with a 3.09 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 48 appearances. The Blackhawks' road trip continues Thursday in Anaheim.