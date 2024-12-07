Mrazek won't return to Saturday's tilt against Winnipeg after sustaining an undisclosed injury.

Mrazek stopped the four shots he faced in 10:46 of ice time before Arvid Soderblom took over between the pipes. The 32-year-old Mrazek has done alright under difficult circumstances with the Blackhawks, entering Saturday's action with a 7-11-1 record, 2.86 GAA and .905 save percentage across 19 appearances. If Mrazek misses additional time due to his injury, Soderblom will likely receive a much heavier workload.