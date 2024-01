Mrazek allowed four goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 4-1 defeat to the Rangers.

Mrazek has given up four or more goals in four of his last five outings, posting a 1-3-1 record and .877 save percentage along the way. With the 31-year-old Mrazek playing the first game of the Hawks' back-to-back, fantasy players should expect Arvid Soderblom to get the nod against the Devils on the road Friday.