Mrazek stopped 24 of 28 shots in a 5-3 loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

Mrazek surrendered three goals on 15 shots in the second period and another marker on six shots in the third frame. St. Louis' final goal was scored on an empty net. Mrazek's 0-2-2 over his last six appearances while surrendering 13 goals on 156 shots. He has an 8-21-3 record, 3.63 GAA and .895 save percentage in 36 contests this season.