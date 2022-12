Mrazek turned aside 18 of 21 shots in a 4-1 loss to Minnesota on Friday.

The Wild's final goal was scored on an empty net. Mrazek has lost seven of his last eight contests, and has surrendered at least three goals in six of his last seven games. The 30-year-old is 2-7-1 with a 4.23 GAA and .872 save percentage in 11 contests this season.