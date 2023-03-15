Mrazek (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game versus the Bruins in the second period, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mrazek made a couple of big saves but apparently hurt himself. He had a shutout going with 16 saves through 28:48 of game time prior to the injury. Mark Lazerus of The Athletic adds that Mrazek took a shot off the mask prior to his exit, but it's unclear what prompted his departure. Alex Stalock took over in net, and would likely be the starter if Mrazek misses additional time beyond Tuesday.