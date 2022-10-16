Mrazek stopped 24 of 26 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Mrazek wasn't great in the first period, allowing two goals on nine shots. He settled in after that, and the Blackhawks' offense took care of the rest in their first win of the year. Mrazek has allowed seven goals on 61 shots across his two starts this year, facing the Avalanche and the Sharks in those games. The Blackhawks are off until Friday, which marks their home opener versus the Red Wings.