Mrazek allowed three goals on 27 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Jets. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Mrazek's losing streak is now at five games (0-4-1), a span in which he's surrendered 19 goals. The 30-year-old continues to struggle -- he now has a 5-14-2 record with a 3.95 GAA and an .885 save percentage through 23 starts. Backup Jaxson Stauber has yet to lose in three appearances, so he could start to get more playing time at Mrazek's expense if the veteran can't get out of this slump.