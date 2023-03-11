Mrazek stopped 39 of 43 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Mrazek couldn't shake off his losing streak Friday after Alex Stalock (illness) started the previous two games. This was Mrazek's fourth straight loss, and it was the second time in a row he blew a lead. The 31-year-old has allowed 13 goals during his 0-3-1 skid, and he's now at 8-18-3 with a 3.75 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 31 outings overall. The Blackhawks are back in action Saturday versus the Panthers, and Mrazek may be asked to start again if Stalock doesn't feel well enough to go, though neither goalie should be expected to play very well in a tough matchup for the second half of a back-to-back.