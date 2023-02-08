Mrazek allowed three goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Mrazek has now lost his last four appearances, but this was a close one. The Ducks twice capitalized on his inability to cleanly make a stop, and Frank Vatrano finished it off in overtime. Mrazek is down to 5-13-2 with a 3.99 GAA and an .885 save percentage through 22 appearances. The Blackhawks have another fairly favorable matchup Friday versus the Coyotes, so Mrazek could be a streaming and DFS option for that game.