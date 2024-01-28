Mrazek stopped 30 of 31 shots in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Flames.

Mrazek can't play a whole lot better than he has during his three-game losing streak, in which he's allowed just five goals on 93 shots. However, he also can't win if the team in front of him continues to fail to score -- all three losses during that skid have been via shutout. The 31-year-old netminder is now 12-19-1 with a 2.92 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 34 appearances. If you have to turn to a Chicago goalie, your fantasy team is probably in trouble already, but Mrazek's not hurting anyone's ratios lately.