Mrazek made 26 saves in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.
Chicago held a 2-0 lead early in the second period, but Minnesota struck three times before the intermission, with Jared Spurgeon's game-winner coming on a long-range shot that Mrazek simply mishandled. The 32-year-old netminder has allowed three goals or less in an impressive 12 straight starts, but Mrazek has only managed a 5-6-1 record over that stretch despite a .921 save percentage.
