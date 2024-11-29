Mrazek will patrol the visiting crease in Minnesota on Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mrazek is 2-0-1 in his last three starts, allowing six goals on 97 shots. Overall, Mrazek is 7-8-1 with a 2.64 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 16 games this season. He will face the Wild, who are third in the NHL standings with 32 points in 22 games.