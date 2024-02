Mrazek will patrol the home crease versus the Rangers on Friday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Mrazek has allowed two or less goals in eight of his last 10 starts -- giving up only three tallies in each of the other two contests. He is 12-20-1 with a 2.89 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Mrazek has been stellar for a weak Blackhawks team this season. The Rangers are averaging 3.24 goals per game, 12th in the NHL.