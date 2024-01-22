Mrazek will defend the road net Monday against Vancouver, according to Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

Mrazek has stopped 63 of 67 shots en route to winning his past two outings. He has a 12-16-1 record this season with one shutout, a 3.04 GAA and a .906 save percentage across 31 games played. The Canucks rank first in the league this campaign with 3.83 goals per contest.