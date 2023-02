Mrazek will get the starting nod in Winnipeg on Saturday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mrazek has dropped four straight outings, yielding 16 goals on 143 shots during that stretch. The veteran netminder is 5-13-2 on the year with an unsightly 3.99 GAA and .885 save percentage across 22 appearances. He was tagged with seven goals in a loss to the Jets on Nov. 27.