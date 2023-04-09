Mrazek is set to start on the road against Seattle on Saturday, per Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

Mrazek stopped 33 of 36 shots in a 4-3 victory over Calgary in his last start Tuesday. He has a 9-21-3 record, 3.61 GAA and .895 save percentage in 37 appearances this season. The Kraken rank fourth offensively with 3.54 goals per game in 2022-23.