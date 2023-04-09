Mrazek is set to start on the road against Seattle on Saturday, per Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.
Mrazek stopped 33 of 36 shots in a 4-3 victory over Calgary in his last start Tuesday. He has a 9-21-3 record, 3.61 GAA and .895 save percentage in 37 appearances this season. The Kraken rank fourth offensively with 3.54 goals per game in 2022-23.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Petr Mrazek: Narrowly beats Calgary•
-
Blackhawks' Petr Mrazek: Starting in Calgary•
-
Blackhawks' Petr Mrazek: Surrenders four goals to St. Louis•
-
Blackhawks' Petr Mrazek: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Petr Mrazek: Makes three saves in relief•
-
Blackhawks' Petr Mrazek: Falls to Vancouver•