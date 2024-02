Mrazek will patrol the home crease Saturday versus Ottawa, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

Mrazek has stopped 176 of 191 shots during his six-game winless skid. However, he has surrendered eight goals on 73 shots in his past two outings. Mrazek has a 12-21-2 record this season with a 2.96 GAA and a .909 save percentage. The Senators sit eighth in the league this campaign with 3.38 goals per contest.