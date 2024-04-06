Share Video

Mrazek will patrol the home crease Saturday against Dallas, Greg Boysen of CHGO Sports reports.

Despite losing his past two outings, Mrazek has stopped 59 of 63 shots for a .937 save percentage during that span. In 52 contests this campaign, he has provided a 17-28-4 record with a 3.03 GAA and a .907 save percentage. The Stars rank second in the league with 3.66 goals per game this season.

