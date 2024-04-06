Mrazek will patrol the home crease Saturday against Dallas, Greg Boysen of CHGO Sports reports.

Despite losing his past two outings, Mrazek has stopped 59 of 63 shots for a .937 save percentage during that span. In 52 contests this campaign, he has provided a 17-28-4 record with a 3.03 GAA and a .907 save percentage. The Stars rank second in the league with 3.66 goals per game this season.