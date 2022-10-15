Mrazek will start Saturday night on the road against San Jose, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

Mrazek got the nod in Chicago's season opener against Colorado on Wednesday, stopping 30 of 35 shots in a 5-2 loss. Alex Stalock played the next night and blocked 36 shots in a 1-0 loss to Vegas. The goalies of the Blackhawks have faced plenty of rubber in the early going and that will probably become a trend this season.