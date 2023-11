Mrazek will patrol the home crease Sunday against Buffalo, according to Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

Mrazek gave up three goals on 31 shots in a 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday during his last start. Through nine outings this season, he has posted a 4-4-0 record with a 2.86 GAA and a .919 save percentage. The Sabres sit 25th in the league with 2.82 goals per game this campaign.