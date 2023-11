Mrazek will defend the visiting blue paint versus Tampa Bay on Thursday, according to Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

Mrazek is 3-3-0 with a 2.81 GAA and .923 save percentage this season. The 31-year-old has struggled the last two seasons with Toronto and Chicago, but seems to have turned it around in the early going this season. He will face the Lightning, who have scored 50 goals in 13 games this season, including 16 goals in their last three games.