Mrazek will defend the cage on the road against the Rangers on Thursday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Mrazek has given up 11 goals on 66 shots (.833 save percentage) in his last two outings, which led to him watching from the bench versus Nashville on Tuesday. Still, with Arvid Soderblom winless in his last eight contests, the Hawks don't have much choice other than sticking with Mrazek as the primary option between the pipes.