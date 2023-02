Mrazek will patrol the home crease Tuesday versus Anaheim, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Mrazek has lost his past three outings, having allowed 13 goals on 117 shots. He made 36 stops and gave up seven markers in a 7-3 loss to Edmonton on Jan. 28 prior to the All-Star break. Mrazek has a 5-13-1 record this season with a 4.05 GAA and an .885 save percentage in 21 appearances. The Ducks rank 32nd in the league this year with 2.43 goals per game.