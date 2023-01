Mrazek allowed seven goals on 43 shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.

Mrazek had a fairly solid January, but it ended in unremarkable fashion. The Oilers converted on two of their three power plays, and a three-goal burst in 2:33 during the second period at even strength sealed the result. Mrazek is now at 5-13-1 with a 4.05 GAA and an .885 save percentage through 21 starts this season. The Blackhawks exit the All-Star break with a favorable matchup versus the Ducks on Feb. 7.