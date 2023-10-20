Mrazek stopped 37 of 41 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Avalanche.

Given how lopsided this contest was, that was a solid stat line for the 31-year-old netminder. Mrazek received no help from his teammates, taking his second loss in three outings. He's allowed nine goals on 118 shots so far, holding his own behind an inexperienced defense that is not making his life easier. The Blackhawks have alternated goalies so far, which suggests Arvid Soderblom could be in line for Saturday's start versus the undefeated Golden Knights.