Mrazek (groin) stopped 33 of 35 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kings.

Mrazek put together a spectacular return from the injured list, but a Kevin Fiala goal with 1.4 seconds left in overtime spoiled his outing. Prior to the groin injury, Mrazek had allowed 10 goals in three games, so this was easily his best outing of the season. He's now 2-1-0 through four contests with 11 goals allowed on 114 shots. With Alex Stalock (concussion) still out, Mrazek should retake the No. 1 job in goal for Chicago. Next up is a road game versus the hapless Ducks on Saturday.