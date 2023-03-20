Mrazek (groin) will not be available for Monday's clash with Colorado but is expected to rejoin the team against Washington on Thursday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mrazek has failed to secure a victory in six consecutive contests, posting a 0-4-1 record and 2.78 GAA. Once given the green light to return, Mrazek figures to split the workload with Alex Stalock. At 31 years of age, Mrazek is the youngest of the Hawks' three current goalies on the roster and the only one under contract beyond this season.