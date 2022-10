Mrazek will start Wednesday versus Colorado, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Not exactly an easy first assignment for a goaltender looking to bounce back from a disastrous season. Mrazek struggled with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22, posting a 3.34 GAA and .888 save percentage in 20 games. He did still manage a favorable 12-6-0 record thanks in no small part to Toronto's offense, but Chicago's not projected to provide Mrazek with as much goal support in 2022-23.