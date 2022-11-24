Mrazek turned aside 33 of 38 shots during Wednesday's 6-4 defeat to the host Stars.

Mrazek, who didn't execute his first save until the 13:38 mark of the first period Wednesday, yielded the game's opening goal 17 seconds later. The 30-year-old netminder kept the Stars silent for the next 36 minutes, before the Stars scored five times during a nine-minute, third-period span, sealing the Blackhawks' fifth straight loss. Mrazek (1-4-1) remains winless in his past five starts, surrendering 11 goals in consecutive outings.