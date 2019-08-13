Blackhawks' Philip Holm: Signs with Chicago
Holm signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blackhawks on Tuesday.
Holm spent the 2018-19 campaign with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod of the KHL, notching seven goals and 26 points in 61 contests -- a performance that earned him a trip to the league's All-Star Game. The 27-year-old Swede will battle for a third-pairing role during training camp.
