Kurashev was assigned to the taxi squad Friday, per CapFriendly.
Kurashev only missed Opening Night this season -- since then, he has 12 points in 37 games in a middle-six role. He's gone six contests without a point, so perhaps head coach Jeremy Colliton wants to mix up his forwards Saturday versus the Predators.
