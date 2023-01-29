Kurashev logged an assist and three hits in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.

The Blackhawks' top line tied the game at 1-1, with Kurashev getting the puck to Patrick Kane, who then set up Jason Dickinson. This was Kurashev's second straight contest with a helper after he went three games without a point. The winger has matched his career high with 21 points through 48 outings this season (compared to 67 games last year). He's added 82 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-25 rating in 2022-23.