Kurashev will return to the lineup Friday after being a healthy scratch for the last four games. per Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.
Kurashev will replace Joey Anderson on the fourth line, alongside Lukas Reichel and Patrick Maroon. Kurashev had a big 2023-24 campaign, scoring 18 goals and adding 36 assists in 75 regular-season games, but he has been in a season-long slump this year with only three goals and five points in 28 appearances.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Falling out of favor•
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Earns helper in win•
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Nets game-winning goal•
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Puts up helper on top line•
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Second goal of season Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Nets goal in Saturday's win•