Kurashev will return to the lineup Friday after being a healthy scratch for the last four games. per Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

Kurashev will replace Joey Anderson on the fourth line, alongside Lukas Reichel and Patrick Maroon. Kurashev had a big 2023-24 campaign, scoring 18 goals and adding 36 assists in 75 regular-season games, but he has been in a season-long slump this year with only three goals and five points in 28 appearances.