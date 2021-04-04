Kurashev was promoted to the active roster and played in Saturday's 3-0 loss to the Predators.
Kurashev recorded one shot on goal in 14:33 of ice time. The 21-year-old forward is expected to fill a middle-six role. He has 12 points, 47 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 38 games.
