Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev: Back on ice
Kurashev (knee/shoulder) practiced with the team Saturday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Kurashev sat out of Friday's practice after arriving at camp hurt, but his absence didn't last long. Expect the 19-year-old to play in Monday's preseason game versus Washington as he competes for a bottom-six spot with the Blackhawks.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.